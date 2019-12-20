Wakana Forever

The u-s department of agriculture removed the fictional nation of wakanda from its list of u-s trading partners.

The move came when someone noticed the nation from the black panther comics and movies was listed on their site as a free trade agreement partner.

The discovery was posted to twitter... and quickly went viral.

The u-s-d-a says wakanda was added for testing purposes... and should have been removed before it was launched.

