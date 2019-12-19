Global  

Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to the news that his assistant coach, Mikel Arteta, is moving to Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta to Arsenal is a move 20 years in the making - Guillem Balague column

Inspired by Mauricio Pochettino and guided by Pep Guardiola - Mikel Arteta's move into management has...
BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal appoint former midfielder as new manager following Man City role under Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta has completed his return to Arsenal by becoming their new manager, the Premier League...
talkSPORT


Guardiola wishes new Arsenal boss Arteta well

Pep Guardiola wishes his former assistant Mikel Arteta all the best at Arsenal and he is sure he will do an excellent job.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Pep: I've had enough of Arteta questions

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he's had 'enough' questions regarding Mikel Arteta's future amid speculation his assistant coach will join Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK

