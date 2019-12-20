Star Wars: Daisy Ridley on the emotion of watching Carrie Fisher scenes

Daisy Ridley has revealed how she felt watching "upsetting" scenes of herself with Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

The film brings to an end the Skywalker saga and uses footage of Fisher, who died in 2016, as General Leia Organa which was shot during previous instalment The Force Awakens.