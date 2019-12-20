Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Star Wars: Daisy Ridley on the emotion of watching Carrie Fisher scenes

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley on the emotion of watching Carrie Fisher scenes

Star Wars: Daisy Ridley on the emotion of watching Carrie Fisher scenes

Daisy Ridley has revealed how she felt watching "upsetting" scenes of herself with Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

The film brings to an end the Skywalker saga and uses footage of Fisher, who died in 2016, as General Leia Organa which was shot during previous instalment The Force Awakens.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.