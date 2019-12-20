Global  

Local residents react to the impeachment of President Donald Trump

President donald trump is the third president in us history to be impeached.

Newscenter 25 lashanda mccuin is getting local reactions from the community.

Lashanda the us house of representatives impeaching president donald trump has caused mixed emotions throughout our nation.

Now were getting local reactions from a democrat and a republican in the crossroads.

Sot andrew rokovich republican i mean it was to be expected months ago.

We were aware that this was coming, once they put their foot on the throttle they got it done in 80 days.

Track president trump is the 3rd president in history to be impeached.

The impeachment comes 85 days after house speaker nancy pelosi announced the opening of the impeachment inquiry.

We asked a local resident about the good things president trump has done while he has been in the office.

Sot dan martin democrat most of the people that i talk too conservative and liberal when we start talking about the good it all comes to the economy and everything beyond that kind of falls off the table.

Sot andrew rokovich republican i mean, fortunately, america is kind of letting this go in and out right now you can look around and see the economy is doing well people are working.

Track according to the bureau of labor statistics, non farm payroll employment rose by 266,000 in november 2019.

However, president trump is being charged with abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

A democrat dan martin, speaks about some of the things president trump has done that he felt were offensive.

Track insulting a woman's deceased husband to get a laugh, calling a pow a loser because he was captured, mocking the handicapped disrespecting gold star family end now the articles of impeachment will go to the senate where they will determine if president trump will be removed from office.

In victoria lashanda mccuin for your hometown news.




