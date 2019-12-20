Heartwarming moment gender reveal in San Francisco brings dad-to-be to tears

A dad-to-be, Andrew, in San Francisco, California, gets excited when he finds out the gender of his baby on Saturday (December 14).

The gender reveal got the couple jumping for joy when they find out the baby will be a girl.

It was an exciting experience for both as they're expecting their first baby.

"Everyone in the family said it will be a boy, but I wanted the baby to be a girl," Andrew said.

"Don't believe in theories because everyone was in shock, they had predicted it will be a boy all along."