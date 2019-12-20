Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Heartwarming moment gender reveal in San Francisco brings dad-to-be to tears

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Heartwarming moment gender reveal in San Francisco brings dad-to-be to tears

Heartwarming moment gender reveal in San Francisco brings dad-to-be to tears

A dad-to-be, Andrew, in San Francisco, California, gets excited when he finds out the gender of his baby on Saturday (December 14).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Heartwarming moment gender reveal in San Francisco brings dad-to-be to tears

A dad-to-be, Andrew, in San Francisco, California, gets excited when he finds out the gender of his baby on Saturday (December 14).

The gender reveal got the couple jumping for joy when they find out the baby will be a girl.

It was an exciting experience for both as they're expecting their first baby.

"Everyone in the family said it will be a boy, but I wanted the baby to be a girl," Andrew said.

"Don't believe in theories because everyone was in shock, they had predicted it will be a boy all along."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.