Prairie du Sac man receives more than 50K Christmas cards CLIP

The goal was to make their mail carrier hate them... and i will say... she definitely does not hate them but has spent a lot of extra time and effort delivering more than 50 thousand cards to his home.

In just one day last week, he got about 30 thousand cards and about 68 packages.

All of this has been so overwhelming to them... but they say this whole journey has been about so much more than just these cards.

Gene: "i lost my husband jerry, october 23 2017.

He died of stage four stomach cancer.

He tried chemo but it made him weak.

He was 65 years old.

He died in three months at home with me.

Can you say hi to myerry for me when you get to heaven?"

What started as a wish for christmas cards... nats: people at door "merry christmas!"

Turned into so much more... kids caroling nats vid gifts and cards from people near and far... linda: "this is from servicemen in okinawa japan, emerald aisle, switzerland, ontario.

We got quite a few things from canada.

Royal mail so we get a lot from the uk, germany."

Gene: "i've had four trees planted in national forests in my name.

I had a young man who drew a portrait of me on his self-made card" things they couldn't have even dreamed of... gene: "an incredible sharing of love and happiness, thoughtfulness, kindness."

Every day... gene weittenhiller has received thousands of cards... linda: "i don't care if it takes months or even after gene is gone, we will read every card."

So many cards..

Busfuls of kids have come in to help deliver them..

Nats bus delivery busfuls have come to their home carolling day and night... nats wednesday sauk city caroling candlelight walk gene: "i almost feel selfish that somehow i've been singled out to get all these cards.

I wish i could share them with everyone else that's suffering from cancer.'

When they first shared their story with the world... they expected several hundred cards at most... but they got 50 thousand... it's something that has helped gene cope with the fact that his time on this earth... is limited..

And this christmas has helped him remember how much good there is in the world.

Gene: "i'm confident this is going to be my last christmas.

Most memorable?

Yes.

To see this outpouring of love and kindness......."

The loss for words is shared by his son ross... who never thought that asking for christmas cards could turn into this... ross: "there was a card from north carolina.

A man wrote and said he hasn't spoken to his father in seven years.

He saw this story and he called his dad and said he talked to him for the first time."

Thousands of these cards share stories of love, loss, death, joy, and kindness... but gene is getting weaker... and it's getting more and more difficult for him to stay up d read them... linda: "i'm at a loss for words.

I hate seeing him decline in this health.

It is so hard having him being such a robust man and to see him decline in this way, it's hard."

While they're making their effort to read every card and open every gift... the one thing that matters the most to gene is the thought that all of you had to make a stranger's last few months alive... the best he could ask for..

"tomorrow is not promised to any of us.

Take the time today to tell your loved ones you love them.

Give them a hug.

Don't wait til tomorrow because tomorrow may never come."

Nats silent night caroling thank you so much to everyone who has shared his story... sent him cards, gifts... and shown up to his home... this has meant so much to his entire family.

They never expected it to get this big.

But they are asking if possible to halt the cards if you can... i think they're still a little backed up from what they've got so far and they really want to spend some quality time with gene without worrying about getting through every single one.

