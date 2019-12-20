Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office .

'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham.

.

An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by editor in chief Mark Galli.

That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments, Mark Galli, via 'Christianity Today'.

If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come?

, Mark Galli, via 'Christianity Today'.

In an interview with CNN, Galli added that he will depart 'Christianity Today' as well.

The president has since responded on Twitter, saying the magazine is "doing poorly.".

He added that it is "far left" and not involved with the Graham family anymore.

In his retort, Galli said that Trump's "far left" comment is not an accurate portrayal.

We consider ourselves and most people consider us a pretty centrist magazine in the evangelical world, Mark Galli, via CNN.

We rarely comment on politics unless we feel it rises to the level of some national or concern that is really important.

And this would be a case, Mark Galli, via CNN
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlakeChambliss

Blake Chambliss RT @ScottMStedman: The Editor in Chief of a major Christian magazine (Christianity Today) founded by Billy Graham calls for Trump's removal… 39 seconds ago

ArthurAndrew

ArthurAndrew RT @trump_gays: President Trump blasts Christian magazine #ChristianityToday founded by #BillyGraham after it calls impeached president 'pr… 2 minutes ago

therawtruth4u

The Raw Truth Trump lashes out after Christian magazine calls for his removal https://t.co/US81XqjsvQ via @politico 3 minutes ago

72seconds

PT Norton RT @haaretzcom: Major evangelical magazine, Christian Today, stuns with call for Trump's removal https://t.co/2G6YoLp42a 5 minutes ago

1976jeeper

William Michael RT @Patrici15767099: The fake Christian rag is a supporter of OPEN BORDERS. Hates Trump for wanting to stop illegals from breaking into our… 8 minutes ago

AnthonyMortlock

Anthony Mortlock RT @DixieRose100: Evangelical magazine Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal after impeachment https://t.co/qVYJNzRPGR 8 minutes ago

PhillippaRusse1

Phillippa Russell Trump lashes out after Christian magazine calls for his removal https://t.co/MWJgewJHCl via @politico 9 minutes ago

latinostrategy

Luis Alvarado RT @madrid_mike: The Christian wing of Christianity takes a stand. Evangelical Magazine Christianity Today Calls for Trump’s Removal https:… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.