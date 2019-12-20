Bus rider stuck in traffic reaches his 'breaking' point 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:52s - Published Bus rider stuck in traffic reaches his 'breaking' point When this enraged bus passenger couldn't handle being stuck in traffic for 20 minutes in Harbin, China, he took matters into his own hands and broke through the window using a hammer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this