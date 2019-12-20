Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Cambell romance rumours

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Cambell romance rumours

Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Cambell romance rumours

Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Campbell romance rumours The 26-year-old singer has been quizzed on rumours he had a romance with the 49-year-old supermodel earlier this year, but he was staying tight lipped.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Lea Michele, the pair played a game of 'Plead The Fifth' which allows guests to refuse to answer one of three questions.

Host Andy Cohen asked: The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker replied: Liam was also asked what he and former bandmate Harry Styles talked about after they met up for the first time in three years at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball earlier this month.

He said:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Campbell romance rumours [Video]Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Campbell romance rumours

Liam Payne has refused to either confirm or deny rumours he was dating Naomi Campbell earlier this year.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.