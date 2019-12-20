Global  

Joe Alwyn Opens up About Dating Taylor Swift

The 28-year-old has been linked to the pop superstar for the past three years.

The pair have mainly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Talking with 'The Sunday Times,' Alwyn opened up about his relationship with Swift.

'The Favourite' star says he is pretty much ignoring whatever is said about him and Swift.

I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to.

I turn everything else down on a dial.

, Joe Alwyn, via 'The Sunday Times'.

He even says that "99.9 percent" of what's reported on them is not true.

I don’t have any interest in tabloids.

I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing, Joe Alwyn, via 'The Sunday Times'.

Alwyn is also rumored to be the inspiration behind some of Swift's newest songs.

The actor says he doesn't mind being her muse, calling it "flattering."
