County Att'y Declines To File Charges Against U Wrestlers 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:50s - Published County Att'y Declines To File Charges Against U Wrestlers A prosecutor says two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested in an alleged sexual assault will not face criminal charges, Jason DeRusha reports (0:50). WCCO 4 News At Noon - December 20, 2019 0

