Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Parent’s Guide to Video Games for the Holidays

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:32s - Published < > Embed
Parent’s Guide to Video Games for the Holidays

Parent’s Guide to Video Games for the Holidays

According to the latest data from the Entertainment Software Association, three-quarters of all Americans have at least one gamer in their household.

Many of those gamers are children, but not all games are age appropriate.

During this holiday season, the Entertainment Software Rating Board offers a clear and easy way to understand rating system.

Here to tell us more are President of ESRB, Patricia Vance, and Vice President of Merchandising for GameStop, Eric Bright.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pvmswest

PVMSWEST Counseling The Negative Effects of Video Games (Parent Guide) https://t.co/S5SgjdZ0MI via @SmartSocialKids 3 days ago

watchdaytime

Daytime with Kimberly & Esteban Parent's guide to video games for the holidays https://t.co/un8U56K1Pt 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.