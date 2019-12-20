Stalemate Brewing Over Next Step In Trump Impeachment 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:04s - Published Stalemate Brewing Over Next Step In Trump Impeachment Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats and Republicans are at an "impasse" over how an impeachment trial should run in the Senate, Skyler Henry reports (2:04). WCCO 4 News At Noon - December 20, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this