Gemma Collins: Dancing On Ice is 'terrifying'

Gemma Collins: Dancing On Ice is 'terrifying' The star - who competed on ITV's figure skating show with pro partner Matt Evers back in January - is set to return to the rink for the upcoming Christmas special, and she hopes her clashes with former judge Jason Gardiner will have inspired contestants to stand-up for themselves when the full series returns in 2020.

She told RadioTimes.com: The 'Diva Forever' star has piled the pressure on the contestants for the 2020 run - including the likes of Maura Higgins and Joe Swash - and insisted they are "much more advanced" than last year's celebrities.

She said: She added: