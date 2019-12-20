Lana Del Rey to release spoken word album in January

The singer is to release the project on January 4th 2020.

The star took to Instagram to give fans a video update about her latest project, admitting the "freestyle poetry" record will be "more gritty" than her albums tend to be.

She wrote on Instagram: In the video she said: Lana also revealed the album will be very affordable, as she wants to sell it for around $1.

She added: