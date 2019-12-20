Global  

Lana Del Rey to release spoken word album in January

Lana Del Rey to release spoken word album in January The singer is to release the project on January 4th 2020.

The star took to Instagram to give fans a video update about her latest project, admitting the "freestyle poetry" record will be "more gritty" than her albums tend to be.

She wrote on Instagram: In the video she said: Lana also revealed the album will be very affordable, as she wants to sell it for around $1.

She added:
albbyy___

Lana Del Rey has confirmed a spoken word album for release on Saturday, January 4th. Half of the proceeds will go toward…

oolivialeo

Lana Del Rey will release a "gritty" spoken word album.

brenda61461364

A new release from @LanaDelRey is on the way

Mr_DereckG

Lana releasing a spoken word poetry album is such a mood, I cannot wait for her to release her poetry novel.

mediaentourage

New year, new Lana Del Rey. The singer-songwriter announced Thursday night that she'll release a spoken-word album…

musicplug

Lana Del Rey will be releasing a spoken word album January 4, 2020

needybijch

Lana Del Rey will release a new poetry book titled "Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass" as a spoken word album on Saturday…

HobanGirl

Lana Del Rey Announces New Spoken Word Album | Lana Del Rey has announced that on January 4th she's releasing a new…

