Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Holly Willoughby secretly tries on 'Dancing on Ice' contestants' costumes

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Holly Willoughby secretly tries on 'Dancing on Ice' contestants' costumes

Holly Willoughby secretly tries on 'Dancing on Ice' contestants' costumes

Holly Willoughby secretly tries on 'Dancing on Ice' contestants' costumes The TV presenter admitted she likes to sample the sparkly outfits the female contestants wear on the ice.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Holly confessed: Speaking to The Sun Online, Holly confessed: While she likes to imagine herself twirling around on the ice rink, Holly wouldn't want to take it any further as the girls tend to dip themselves in fake tan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.