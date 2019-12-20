Global  

Royal historian Hugo Vickers reacts to Duke hospitalisation

Royal historian Hugo Vickers has said he doesn’t think we should be ‘particularly worried’ about Prince Philip.

The comments come after the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London as a precautionary measure.

Report by Browna.

