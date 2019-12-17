Economic Roundtable

Skilled labor shortage, affordable housing, broadband technology...barriers of economic development.

Those three barriers were the topic of conversation at the chamber of commerce.

Business leaders and government officials met in st.

Joseph to talk about economic development.rob dixon, director of the missouri department of economic development: "our state's economy is doing really well right now."the state's economic director spoke about state gdp growth, workforce development and record low unemployment.rob dixon, director department of economic development: "so if everyone on unemployment got a job today there still wouldn't be take all the jobs available to us."

Statewide and regionally -- there is a gap between job openings and enough skilled workers to fill them.rob dixon, director of the missouri department of economic development: "it's skilled trades, it's technical skills, it's it, it's healthcare.

It's teaching.

Filling the gap -- through training and educating the workforce has been a major focus for policymakers.sen.

Tony luektemyer"increasing investment in workforce development efforts which we heard from a lot of people in our community is a critically important issue for the state."

But heading into a new legislative session -- government looking at what else they can do in 2020 to spur economic growth.sen.

Tony luektemeyer: "the creation of jobs.

The attraction of companies to northwest missouri.

Retaining the good paying jobs that we have here right now.

That is something that is very high on people's minds."for example -- attracting skilled workers depends on child care, schools tony luektemeyer:or wages... currently missouri trails the nation in average hourly wages by 18 percent.rob dixon, director of the missouri department of economic development: "folks are going to have to get a little bit more training.

We are going to work with the businesses.

Work with our education partners but that is the way to do it."the director says that throughout the state -- it's clear that economic growth-- is going to take more than just offering any old job the missouri department of economic development: it doesn't matter if you are a person.

It doesn't matter if you are a business.

You are going to pick where you want to live based on that community."reporting in st.

According to the national bureau of economic research.... this month marks the 126th straight month of u-s economic expansion -- meaning we have avoided a recession for an entire decade for the first time in our country's history.