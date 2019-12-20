Timer malfunction leaves Boeing spaceship adrift 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published Timer malfunction leaves Boeing spaceship adrift Boeing's Starliner space capsule won't make it to the International Space Station after a timer malfunction made it burn too much fuel. Julian Satterthwaite reports. 0

