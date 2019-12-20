Global  

Timer malfunction leaves Boeing spaceship adrift

Timer malfunction leaves Boeing spaceship adrift

Timer malfunction leaves Boeing spaceship adrift

Boeing&apos;s Starliner space capsule won&apos;t make it to the International Space Station after a timer malfunction made it burn too much fuel.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
