How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree

How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree

How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree

How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree.

It's no secret that felines are obsessed with poking around holiday decorations.

Here are some tips to stop your cat this Christmas season.

Lifehacker recommends putting soft and fluffy material at the bottom of the tree.

This will take the cat's attention away from the tree ornaments above.

PetCareRx says a safe repellent is also a good idea.

Cats are turned off by the smells of citronella, potpourri and bitter apple.

Spray objects such as cotton balls with these scents and spread them around the tree.

Your cat will notice the smell from a distance and keep away from your set-up.

Put ornaments only on the top half of the tree so cats cannot knock them down.

Also, avoid placing your tree next to any furniture or a couch.

This way, cats cannot climb on them before going after your Christmas centerpiece
