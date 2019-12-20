Rowling In Trans Row

sam aka queer hercules RT @LammaticHama: Let JK Rowling be a lesson that y'all don't listen to marginalized people. Trans people have been saying it HIV+ people… 2 seconds ago

katie 🌾 RT @alicegoldfuss: JK Rowling hates trans people, but I want to talk a little bit about the *way* she hates them so you can recognize it in… 7 seconds ago

TruthNado RT @RubinReport: Noting that men and women have biological differences isn’t anti-science. It actually is science. Nobody is saying trans… 7 seconds ago

Love, Nickii Ravenscar🏳️‍🌈 RT @Transsomething: Don't let the narrative about this be "JK Rowling in internet spat about whether trans women are women" It's not Th… 7 seconds ago

m • RT @lisamdanish: I don't know who needs to hear this (um, @jk_rowling) , but biological***is very complicated, not binary, and there is e… 9 seconds ago

Tony Advisor RT @HRC: Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling. 12 seconds ago