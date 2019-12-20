Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Snow Globing' Can Take All Of The Fun Out Of Your Romantic Christmas

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
'Snow Globing' Can Take All Of The Fun Out Of Your Romantic Christmas

'Snow Globing' Can Take All Of The Fun Out Of Your Romantic Christmas

Does your holiday romance seem too good to be true?

“Snow Globing” is the newest dating trend that may leave you taking down the Christmas lights alone.

Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CosmopolitanSA

COSMOPOLITAN SA TFW they take you to all the ugly sweater parties and then dump you… https://t.co/UvU9DwxiGu 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.