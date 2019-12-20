New 'Star Wars' To Bomb In China 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published New 'Star Wars' To Bomb In China "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is expected to flop in China over the weekend after a lackluster Friday box office. 0

