Chance the Rapper to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show.

The three-time Grammy award winner announced the news on Dec.

19 during a charity event hosted by his nonprofit organization, SocialWorks.

Chance revealed that his younger brother, Taylor Bennett, and fellow Chicago native Common will serve as ambassadors and performers throughout the weekend-long festivities.

According to the 'Chicago Tribune,' Chance is also organizing a benefit to "help the homeless brave tough winter temperatures.".

The Warmest Winter Initiative, launched by Chance in 2015, is scheduled to partner with the NBA to donate coats and blankets to the less fortunate leading up to All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 is scheduled to take place from Feb.

14-16 in Chicago