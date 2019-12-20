On the Beat 12/20/19 - Robert's Apothecary on Digestion & Acid Reflux

Robert's apothecary and today we're talking all about digestion and acid reflux.

Troy: welcome to the show my friend.

Robert white: thank you.

Troy: okay, i was just telling you off camera that i've been suffering from a little acid reflux over the last two or three weeks and i don't know why all of a sudden at night.

We'll discuss that again off camera, but i do find it interesting because i've never had acid reflux before, so if someone does all of a sudden develop that, what are some natural remedies without having to change my medication but come in and have a natural remedy to maybe fix that?

Robert white: well, we have digestive enzymes to take along with each meal or a snack.

Probiotics.

Troy: you love the probiotics.

Robert white: they help to digest food.

As we age, we produce fewer and fewer or less and less of our own digestive enzymes.

Robert white: so there comes a point where people have to supplement with extra digestive enzymes.

There are some products that will alter the acid level in the stomach if too much acid, they're products that will lower that acid.

We have prescription drugs that do that, over the counter drugs that do that, natural products that do that and as i have mentioned in previous segments, bragg's apple cider vinegar and honey helps with digestion.

Troy: really?

Robert white: really, it will clear up many cases of acid reflux.

Troy: it's funny and i don't know whether it's mentally, but i got up and had a couple of spoonfuls of yogurt and in my head it seemed to go away.

Robert white: that's all that matters.

If you believe it will, and you got better.

Troy: i willed it away.

Robert white: i can sell that.

Troy: what's the difference between digestive enzymes and probiotics?

Robert white: probiotics are the good bacteria, the beneficial bacteria that live continually in our intestinal tract from the mouth all the way down.

Robert white: the digestive enzymes are produced in the gastrointestinal tract, like the gallbladder will produce these enzymes that aid in digestion and so they are two totally different things, but they both are working together to help digest food.

Troy: okay.

I wanted to go back, if you wouldn't mind, to the apple cider vinegar.

How is that helping?

What is that doing to our body?

Robert white: although it is an acid, it's a very mild acid.

Its not nearly as strong an acid as the hydrochloric acid in our stomach, which starts the breakdown of food.

The apple cider vinegar, the bragg's kind, has probiotics in it.

Troy: on a personal note, why do you think that we need to have more of a conversation of natural remedies in our daily life?

Robert white: well, there are many natural remedies that will either treat conditions we have or can be proactive in preventing conditions from occurring down the road.

Troy: how do i know what to ask for?

I don't know.

I have to be honest with you.

I don't know what to ask you when i come in.

Robert white: then you come in and you would not come in if you didn't have some health issue.

Troy: right.

Robert white: and you would tell me what that issue is and i will say, "okay, i've got four r five different things here.

Let me line them up and let's look at those".

We'll talk about those and you'll say, "i want that one and that one".

Troy: right.

Interesting you say that, last time i was with you, one of the interviews we talked about probiotics.

Troy: i went to a store and asked them about some probiotics.

They couldn't help me, and i'm not going to say the company, the nationwide company, and i walked out of there and all i could think about is i need to call robert.

Robert white: indeed.

You did not come to robert's apothecary.

We know probiotics.

Troy: thank you so much.

