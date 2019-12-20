Columbus Shooting Victim Dies - 12/20/19

Everyone... one of the victims in thursday night's shooting in columbus has died.

Lowndes county coroner greg merchant identified him as 18-year-old xavier dora.

Another victim, whose name has not been released, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in an abandoned house near the intersection of 17th street and 5th avenue south around 4:30 thursday afternoon.

Columbus police chief fred shelton says the investigation is in the early stage, but he knows that at least five people were in the house when an argument broke out, leading to the shooting.

Shelton says the people involved all knew each other.

Several persons of interest are being questioned.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call golden triangle crimestoppers.