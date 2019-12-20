Senator Jones Speaks With WAAY 31

I sat down with jeff sessions today to talk with him about the impeachment and senate trial.

I asked sessions on what he thought mcconnell's next move might be - considering that house majority leader nancy pelosi may stall in sending the articles of impeachment over to the seante for trial.

"thats it.

So he's going to have to talk to the white house.

I think he will probably take the view that if the white house wants a trial, he'll give them a trial.

And from reading what mcconnell is saying, he would rather not."

Mcconnell did argue from the senate floor earlier today..

He claimed that the inquiry was "the most unfair" in modern history.

Mcconnell added that the fact that nancy pelosi was delaying the articles suggests "that the house democrats are too afraid to transmit