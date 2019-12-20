Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boris Johnson takes first step towards delivering Brexit as MPs back deal

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson takes first step towards delivering Brexit as MPs back deal

Boris Johnson takes first step towards delivering Brexit as MPs back deal

The House of Commons supports the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill at its first stage as the PM puts his new majority to work.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WileyWonka59

Rae A 🦅Outlaws for 45🦅 RT @AskmoreNorman: Boris Johnson takes first step towards delivering Brexit promise as MPs back deal https://t.co/oS3F54zfnZ. ABSOLUTELY W… 3 minutes ago

gazzahead

Garry Egan RT @JohnStealer: 1st Tommy Robinson now Britain Firsts Paul Golding joining the Tories. The Tories can pretend they are different to these… 4 minutes ago

BrooksVillan51

James(Jim)Brooks Boris Johnson takes first step towards delivering Brexit promise as MPs back deal https://t.co/nZzq01t0J1. He’s cha… https://t.co/2U5ZD3U5fG 13 minutes ago

GeorgeK230

George T. King RT @NaomiLevinNY: Ripple effect? When the leader of the free world takes a stand, others follow. Boris Johnson’s first order of business… 58 minutes ago

Adm_deRuyter

DeRuyter #BorisJohnson’s done it❗️ Boris @Conservatives takes first step towards delivering #Brexit promise as MPs back… https://t.co/75JTzyNlJ6 1 hour ago

thegingerpig

Ginger Pig1 RT @SkyNews: Three stories this evening... 🔴 Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital https://t.co/f4sIP0i4hi 🔴 US indicates it will reject att… 1 hour ago

JohnStealer

John Stealer 1st Tommy Robinson now Britain Firsts Paul Golding joining the Tories. The Tories can pretend they are different to… https://t.co/9L8SKiecVK 1 hour ago

ProvostMarshals

Provost Marshals UK ™ Boris Johnson takes first step towards delivering Brexit promise as MPs back deal https://t.co/TfSyYpaNCi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.