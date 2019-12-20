Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Long Island Teacher Welcomed Back To School After Winning 'Survivor'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Long Island Teacher Welcomed Back To School After Winning 'Survivor'

Long Island Teacher Welcomed Back To School After Winning 'Survivor'

The young winner of the iconic CBS reality TV show "Survivor" was welcomed back to the Long Island school where he teaches Friday; CBSN New York's John Dias reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSNewYork

CBS New York CONGRATULATIONS! The winner of the CBS reality TV show #Survivor was welcomed back to the Long Island school where… https://t.co/kN1EaaED7y 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.