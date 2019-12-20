Dutch activists win legal battle over climate change now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:11s - Published Dutch activists win legal battle over climate change Climate activists have been celebrating the verdict, which forces the government to reduce emissions to 25 percent of 1990 levels by the end of 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this QBACC Climate justice activists won a legal battle in the Netherlands' Supreme Court, which will force the Dutch governme… https://t.co/W2d1E40ilv 5 hours ago