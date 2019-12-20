New Civil Lawsuit Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted A 16-year-old 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published New Civil Lawsuit Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted A 16-year-old A new civil lawsuit filed Thursday against Harvey Weinstein alleges he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 2002. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: A new civil lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein alleges he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 2002 Oh look..… 13 minutes ago The World News Kaja Sokola: New civil lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted a 16-year-old Polish model in 2002… https://t.co/k4gb4Q1l4E 42 minutes ago Anthony king RT @CNN: A new civil lawsuit filed Thursday against Harvey Weinstein alleges the disgraced movie mogul sexually assaulted a 16-year-old gir… 1 hour ago 3NewsNow A new civil lawsuit filed Thursday against Harvey Weinstein alleges the disgraced movie mogul sexually assaulted a… https://t.co/gVSbHvpFCQ 2 hours ago Babatunde samsideen RT @cnnbrk: A new civil lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein alleges he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 2002 https://t.co/vYYgcqIfZp h… 3 hours ago jennifer laing New civil lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted a 16-year-old Polish model in 2002 https://t.co/2LQO2TWlab 5 hours ago She Speaks We hear A new civil lawsuit filed Thursday against Harvey Weinstein alleges the disgraced movie mogul sexually assaulted a… https://t.co/XP4ohETNhE 5 hours ago Troy Foote New civil lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted a 16-year-old Polish model in 2002… https://t.co/dpAMF647BB 5 hours ago