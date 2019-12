Holiday shipping deadlines now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:34s - Published Holiday shipping deadlines NEWS: Three deadlines are approaching for the US Postal Service to get your package home for Christmas. 0

DELANCEY IS AT THE SUMMERLINDISTRIBUTION CENTER - - MAKINGSURE YOU GET YOUR GIFTS OUT INTIME.SEAN?SEAN DELANCEY "IT'S A BUSY DAYALL DAY AT THE SUMMERLINCENTER DISTRIBUTION CENTER ONTHE BUSIEST WEEK OF THE ENTIREYEAR, AND IT'S BUSY BECAUSESOME IMPORTANT DEADLINES ARECOMING UP TO GET YOUR PACKAGEHOME FOR CHRISTMAS." (NATS:CARTS) CARRIERS OUT - - BRIGHTAND EARLY.AND JUST LIKE SANTA - GETTINGREADY TO LOAD HIS SLEIGH --THEY'RE FILLING TRUCKS WITHHOLIDAY LETTERS, CARDS ANDGIFTS -- GETTING THEM TO YOUIN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.BARTON "THEY'RE WORKINGEXTREMELY HARD." GENE BARTON -- CUSTOMER SERVICE COORDINATORFOR THE AREA POSTAL SERVICE - -SAYS ACROSS THE NATION THEU-S-P-S WILL SHIP 13 BILLIONITEMS BETWEEN THANKSGIVING ANDNEW YEARS.TWO AND A HALF OF THOSE - -THIS WEEK ALONE.(NATS: CARTS) ALL CARRIED BYMEN AND WOMEN LIKE MATTHEWRICHTER.RICHTER "WE START EARLY AND WEWORK LATE." RICHTER SAYSTHEY'RE WORKING OVERTIME - -EVERY HOLIDAY TO MAKECHRISTMAS MEMORABLE FOR LASVEGAS.MATTHEW RICHTER/LETTER CARRIER"WE PLAY THE PART OF, ALMOSTTODAY IS THE FINAL DAY TOGUARANTEE FIRST CLASSDELIVERIES BEFORE CHRISTMAS.TOMORROW - THE LAST DAY FORPRIORITY MAIL BECAUSE ITWORKS." IF YOU DO THAT - - THECARRIERS WILL KEEP WORKINGHARD...(NATS: CART?) TO GET YOUR GIFTSTO THEIR DESTINATION IN TIME.BARTON "GIVE THEM A THANK YOU,GIVE THEM A BIG THUMBS UPBECAUSE THEY WILL APPRECIATETHAT." SEAN DELANCEY "AGAIN,TOMORROW IS THE LAST DAY FORPRIORITY MAIL.THE 23RD IS THE DEADLINE FORPRIORITY EXPRESS.SEAN DELANCEY 13 ACTION NEWS."





