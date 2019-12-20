Global  

Naughty or Nice Book Recommendations

Naughty or Nice Book Recommendations

Naughty or Nice Book Recommendations

Gallery Books and Saga Press presents a mix of "Naughty" and "Nice" book recommendations for the holiday season!

Saga's resident horror expert, LJ, shares her favorite horror/thriller books to read during the holidays.

From Gallery, Molly, brings the holiday cheer with some fun, light reads that are perfect for the season!

Titles Mentioned: WOUNDS by Nathan Ballingrud: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Wounds/Nathan-Ballingrud/9781534449930ECHOES edited by Ellen Datlow:https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Echoes/Ellen-Datlow/9781534413474THE TWISTED ONES by T.

Kingfisher: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Twisted-Ones/T-Kingfisher/9781534429567THE ONLY GOOD INDIANS by Stephen Graham Jones: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Only-Good-Indians/Stephen-Graham-Jones/9781982136451NOEL STREET by Richard Paul Evans: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Noel-Street/Richard-Paul-Evans/The-Noel-Collection/9781982129583TWICE IN A BLUE MOON by Christina Lauren: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Twice-in-a-Blue-Moon/Christina-Lauren/9781501197420THE WAY I HEARD IT by Mike Rowe: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Way-I-Heard-It/Mike-Rowe/9781982130855WHEN WE WERE VIKINGS by Andrew David MacDonald: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/When-We-Were-Vikings/Andrew-David-MacDonald/9781982126766 Follow Gallery Books: Twitter: https://twitter.com/GalleryBooksInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gallerybooks/Follow Saga Press:Twitter: https://twitter.com/SagaSFFInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sagasff/
