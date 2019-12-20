Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

18-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting in Columbus

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
18-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting in ColumbusThe coroner identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Xavier Dora.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

18-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting in Columbus

Man died after a shooting in columbus coroner greg merchant said 18 year old xavier dora died last night in surgery at baptist memorial hospital.

Chief fred shelton said dora and some other men were inside an abandoned building doing illegal activity when gunfire rang out.

The shooting happened thursday afternoon on fifth avenue south.

A second person was also shot shelton said they are chasing down leads in hopes of getting the shooter off the streets.

Over




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.