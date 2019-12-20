Global  

Police: Woman Admits To Hitting Teen With Car Because She's 'A Mexican'

Video Credit: Geo Beats
A woman in Iowa reportedly ran over a girl with her car because the child is “a Mexican.”
PeggyRobey

Peggy Robey Clive police: woman admits to hitting 14-year-old with car because she was a 'Mexican' https://t.co/7itJ9HPk8M 7 seconds ago

lilith2u

L̴̩̾ï̋͗li̹̰̙͒̐͌t̖̮̽ͪ͜ȟ̢̬̣̫̔̍ Clive police: woman admits to hitting 14-year-old with car because she was a 'Mexican' https://t.co/WFVAYh4VfS 9 minutes ago

DarkWampa

Sloppy Pockets The rhetoric spewed by the president has consequences. https://t.co/lO7VV7ybJT 11 minutes ago

MoonlitCabin

Osker RT @SilverAutomatic: Ayup. We totally don't have a white nationalist problem, y'all. Clive police: woman admits to hitting 14-year-old w… 11 minutes ago

mrreactionary

Mr. Reactionary Iowa MAGAt admits to hitting 14-year-old with car because she was a 'Mexican' https://t.co/MgEOi2RRzy 12 minutes ago

SilverAutomatic

WOLFPACK 01 #HouseOfDog Ayup. We totally don't have a white nationalist problem, y'all. Clive police: woman admits to hitting 14-year-ol… https://t.co/3O3WeVibGx 20 minutes ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #news Clive police: woman admits to hitting 14-year-old with car because she was a 'Mexican' https://t.co/Ay5YYYkQvv https://… 25 minutes ago

kcookie818

Boomerang 231 RT @TStaples66: WTF is wrong with these people!? Clive police: woman admits to hitting 14-year-old with car because she was a 'Mexican' ht… 27 minutes ago

