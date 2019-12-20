Greta Thunberg back to protesting outside Swedish parliament

Thunberg was back at the site of her weekly school strike in Stockholm on Friday (December 20) morning but keeping a low profile, preferring to let others talk for the "Fridays For Future" movement that has seen global strikes to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

With Swedish schoolchildren traditionally receiving their grades before breaking for the Christmas holidays, the Stockholm strikers gave world leaders an F and said they need to try harder.

"We want to see politicians take the very minimum work on climate to an A (grade), we want them to do everything they can, as fast as they can to stop the climate crisis," Isabelle Axelsson, one of the core group of protestors, told Reuters.

Axelsson, an 18-year-old from Stockholm, said she would like to give her movement an A for effort but said that they hadn't achieved what they wanted to achieve yet.