Report finds Rep. Matt Shea engaged in domestic terrorism

An independent investigation into spokane valley representative matt shea says he engaged in domestic terrorism against the united states and now his fellow republicans in olympia want the f-b-i to investigate as well. That investigation shared---a day before state lawmakers were expected to release it. It calls representative shea a "present and growing threat of risk."



Allegations of domestic terrorism, political violence and a call to arms against the united states.

Those are the findings against a spokane valley republican, popular enough to have won re-election several times.

This report - first released online today - was the result of months of independent investigation.

The findings were posted to the website crosscut dot com.

It doesn't stop at domestic terrorism..investigators say shea did that - and, radicalized others against the united states - for his own political gain.

Investigators point to what they consider to be a key role shea had in planning the armed takover of an oregon wildlife refuge three years ago...it found he was involved in two other armed conflicts-- by organizing and recruiting armed milita members to oppose federal agents...the report says he also used intimidation against political opponents and advocated overthrowing america's democracy for a religious government.he said he wanted that government to kill all males who disagreed with his personal beliefs.

The report comes to the conclusion that quote-- with angry armed insurgents called into action against elements of law enforcement, every situation instigated or planned by representative shea carried with it significant risk of bloodshed and loss of life."

The report is 108 pages long, we've summarized it on kxly.com... That story also includes a link to the full report, which we're told state lawmakers just got a look at late this afternoon.

Earlier today, before the report was released shea sent out a statement through his attorney, claiming he's not being afforded due process.he claims he's been denied the right to see and respond to the allegations.

But, in the report, investigators say shea declined to be interviewed as part of the process and that, eventually, he and his attorney didn't return any calls just minutes ago, house minority leader j.t.

Wilcox tweeted this: representative matt shea has been suspended from any role in the house republican caucus.

He should resign.

He cannot use house republican staff, he cannot meet with the caucus, his office will be moved.

We do know the house republicans have removed shea's picture and bio from their website.

Spokane county sheriff ozzie knezovich is now calling for action against shea... And wants the fbi to get involved.

Spokane county sheriff ozzie knezovich is now calling for action against shea... And wants the fbi to get involved.