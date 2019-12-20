Smoke Over the Murray River now < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:30s - Published Smoke Over the Murray River Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Cobram, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "Despite being at least 200 km away from any fires, my campsite on the Murray River was choked in so much smoke it was difficult to breathe." 0

