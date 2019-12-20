Global  

Así lucía el barrio Cabecera de Bucaramanga hace 33 años

En las imágenes se evidencia el recorrido de un auto por la calle 51, el parqueadero del Éxito, el almacén LEY y la carrera 35.

El video fue publicado a través de un grupo en Facebook llamado &apos;Filmaciones Antiguas de Colombia y Latinoamérica.
