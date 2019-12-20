Así lucía el barrio Cabecera de Bucaramanga hace 33 años 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published Así lucía el barrio Cabecera de Bucaramanga hace 33 años En las imágenes se evidencia el recorrido de un auto por la calle 51, el parqueadero del Éxito, el almacén LEY y la carrera 35. El video fue publicado a través de un grupo en Facebook llamado 'Filmaciones Antiguas de Colombia y Latinoamérica. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this