Happy Birthday, DaBaby! (Sunday, 12/22)

Happy Birthday, DaBaby!.

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk turns 28 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the rapper.

1.

His original rap name was “Baby Jesus.”.

2.

DaBaby began pursuing his rap career in 2014.

3.

He would want Denzel Washington to play him in a biopic.

4.

DaBaby got into music to touch and change people's lives.

5.

He released both his debut and sophomore albums in 2019.

Happy Birthday, DaBaby!