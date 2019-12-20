Good luck to you 2020, because you’re going to need it!

Welcome to WatchMojo and today we are counting down our picks for the Top 10 Anime of 2019.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the series that managed to climb atop the pile and reach the pinnacle of awesomeness this year.

We’re looking for incredible animation, compelling narratives, characters that continue to stick with us, and anything that made our otaku hearts swell.

New properties and sequel series are both fair game, now let’s usher in the New Year with a bang!