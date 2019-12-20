The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s

The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s.

According to 'Taste of Home,' these have been the most popular food trends of the past decade.

1.

Pumpkin Spice Everything, The world was never the same after Starbucks launched its Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003.

2.

Non-Dairy Milk, Almond, coconut, hemp, oat and soy milk are now common substitutes for cow's milk.

3.

Avocado Everywhere, There are infinite ways to enjoy this good-fat fruit.

4.

Gluten-Free Diets, As a result, tons of gluten-free products, menu items and recipes have popped up.

5.

Plant-Based Meals, According to The Vegan Society, interest in plant-based meals increased significantly between 2014 and 2019.

6.

Zoodles and Other Veggie Noodles, These noodle alternatives have helped many people cut carbs while increasing their veggie intake.

7.

Hard Seltzers, Hard seltzers are in high demand these days, though Zima was technically the first of its kind in 1993.

8.

Air-Fried Foods, The ability to make fried foods without all the excess oil appeals to many.

9.

Eating for Instagram, "Insta-worthy" foods, such as rainbow bagels, found a home on the social media platform.

10.

Instant Pot Cooking, After its debut in 2010, this 7-in-1 machine quickly became a household name