Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s

The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s

The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s.

According to 'Taste of Home,' these have been the most popular food trends of the past decade.

1.

Pumpkin Spice Everything, The world was never the same after Starbucks launched its Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003.

2.

Non-Dairy Milk, Almond, coconut, hemp, oat and soy milk are now common substitutes for cow's milk.

3.

Avocado Everywhere, There are infinite ways to enjoy this good-fat fruit.

4.

Gluten-Free Diets, As a result, tons of gluten-free products, menu items and recipes have popped up.

5.

Plant-Based Meals, According to The Vegan Society, interest in plant-based meals increased significantly between 2014 and 2019.

6.

Zoodles and Other Veggie Noodles, These noodle alternatives have helped many people cut carbs while increasing their veggie intake.

7.

Hard Seltzers, Hard seltzers are in high demand these days, though Zima was technically the first of its kind in 1993.

8.

Air-Fried Foods, The ability to make fried foods without all the excess oil appeals to many.

9.

Eating for Instagram, "Insta-worthy" foods, such as rainbow bagels, found a home on the social media platform.

10.

Instant Pot Cooking, After its debut in 2010, this 7-in-1 machine quickly became a household name
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 will see more local, sustainable food trends, say top chefs

Sustainability is expected to rule this year, with its meaning growing deeper to include hyperlocal...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kenkeluke

Princess Consuela RT @InsiderFood: The 2010s brought us food trends that likely never should have come to be https://t.co/6rxSGV6GgP 13 minutes ago

InsiderFood

Food Insider The 2010s brought us food trends that likely never should have come to be https://t.co/6rxSGV6GgP 28 minutes ago

rlprv

RJCFV We’ve all gotta eat. It’s one of those side effects of being human. But what we eat is constantly changing, especia… https://t.co/xJxyzArdql 51 minutes ago

schany_tang

Schany Tang We’ve all gotta eat. It’s one of those side effects of being human. But what we eat is constantly changing, especia… https://t.co/wUAxQK4uXc 3 hours ago

All4WomenFood

All4Women Food The Top 10 food trends of the 2010s | All4Women https://t.co/te8kET1zfP https://t.co/2TKWtgwJq3 6 hours ago

mikemorganreo

michael morgan We’ve all gotta eat. It’s one of those side effects of being human. But what we eat is constantly changing, especia… https://t.co/Alm2QKeSDk 12 hours ago

_laurengram

lil boot RT @InsiderFood: These 5 food trends took the 2010s by storm but then faded into oblivion https://t.co/gHIor3pB7K 1 day ago

WFLANews

NewsRadio WFLA 🇺🇸 #AMTampaBay: Check out the Worst Food Trends of the 2010s Decade. https://t.co/tkfUWWvfcD 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Food Trends For Coming Years [Video]Top Food Trends For Coming Years

Registered dietitian Amy Peterson shares some of the foods that you're going to hear a lot about in the next few years (3:43). WCCO Mid-Morning - December 24, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:43Published

Top health and fitness trends for 2020 [Video]Top health and fitness trends for 2020

Wondering what the next workout, supplement, or food craze will be? We’ve got you covered!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.