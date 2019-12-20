The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s
The Top 10 Food Trends
of the 2010s.
According to 'Taste of Home,' these have been the
most popular food trends of the past decade.
1.
Pumpkin Spice Everything, The world was never the same
after Starbucks launched its
Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003.
2.
Non-Dairy Milk, Almond, coconut, hemp,
oat and soy milk are now
common substitutes for cow's milk.
3.
Avocado Everywhere, There are infinite ways
to enjoy this good-fat fruit.
4.
Gluten-Free Diets, As a result, tons of gluten-free
products, menu items and
recipes have popped up.
5.
Plant-Based Meals, According to The Vegan Society, interest in plant-based meals increased significantly between 2014 and 2019.
6.
Zoodles and Other
Veggie Noodles, These noodle alternatives have
helped many people cut carbs
while increasing their veggie intake.
7.
Hard Seltzers, Hard seltzers are in high demand
these days, though Zima was
technically the first of its kind in 1993.
8.
Air-Fried Foods, The ability to make fried
foods without all the excess
oil appeals to many.
9.
Eating for Instagram, "Insta-worthy" foods, such as
rainbow bagels, found a home
on the social media platform.
10.
Instant Pot Cooking, After its debut in 2010,
this 7-in-1 machine quickly
became a household name