Nuevo servicio de transporte en Redding Los habitantes de Redding podrían transportarse gratis, en el centro de la ciudad, gracias a una nueva iniciativa de movilidad pública.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Nuevo servicio de transporte en Redding El consejo de la ciudad de redding contiúa movéndose, hacia la creacón de un nuevo servicio de transporte. El modelo se basaria en el sistema de transporte denominado "fran", de la ciudad de anaheim. El transporte ofrece rutas gratis alrededor de la ciudad. Los íderes de redding indican que de implementarse, seía un buen servicio a largo plazo, para desplazarse alrededor del centro de la ciudad. Las rutas y planos todaía esán en diseño, sin embargo la propuesta contempla que los camiones sean





