Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nuevo servicio de transporte en Redding

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Nuevo servicio de transporte en Redding

Nuevo servicio de transporte en Redding

Los habitantes de Redding podrían transportarse gratis, en el centro de la ciudad, gracias a una nueva iniciativa de movilidad pública.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nuevo servicio de transporte en Redding

El consejo de la ciudad de redding contiúa movéndose, hacia la creacón de un nuevo servicio de transporte.

El modelo se basaria en el sistema de transporte denominado "fran", de la ciudad de anaheim.

El transporte ofrece rutas gratis alrededor de la ciudad.

Los íderes de redding indican que de implementarse, seía un buen servicio a largo plazo, para desplazarse alrededor del centro de la ciudad.

Las rutas y planos todaía esán en diseño, sin embargo la propuesta contempla que los camiones sean




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sancionan a taxista que se negó a movilizar a turista chileno [Video]Sancionan a taxista que se negó a movilizar a turista chileno

Luego de que un turista chileno denunciara en la noche de ayer que un taxista de Cartagena se rehusó a hacerle una carrera, este viernes el Departamento Administrativo de Tránsito y Transporte, DATT,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.