Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus

Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus.

Over two million people have banded together to demand Netflix take down the Christmas comedy special, ‘The First Temptation of Christ.’.

According to the change.org petition, the Brazilian film is offensive to Christians and depicts “villainous faith.” .

The group's anger is believed to be due to the portrayal of Jesus as a gay man, as well as the film's depiction of Mary smoking weed.

.

The comedy group behind the film, Porta dos Fundos, has since released a statement in response, refusing to apologize.

.

Porta dos Fundos values artistic freedom and humor through satire on the most diverse cultural themes of our society and believes that freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country, Porta dos Fundos, via ‘People’.

According to the group’s co-founder, Fábio Porchat, Netflix has not indicated that they plan to remove the film.

It doesn’t incite violence, we’re not saying people shouldn’t believe in God … [Netflix] haven’t said anything to us like, ‘Maybe we should stop making the special available.’ They support freedom of speech, Fábio Porchat, via ‘Variety’