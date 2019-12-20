Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus

Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus

Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus.

Over two million people have banded together to demand Netflix take down the Christmas comedy special, ‘The First Temptation of Christ.’.

According to the change.org petition, the Brazilian film is offensive to Christians and depicts “villainous faith.” .

The group's anger is believed to be due to the portrayal of Jesus as a gay man, as well as the film's depiction of Mary smoking weed.

.

The comedy group behind the film, Porta dos Fundos, has since released a statement in response, refusing to apologize.

.

Porta dos Fundos values artistic freedom and humor through satire on the most diverse cultural themes of our society and believes that freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country, Porta dos Fundos, via ‘People’.

According to the group’s co-founder, Fábio Porchat, Netflix has not indicated that they plan to remove the film.

It doesn’t incite violence, we’re not saying people shouldn’t believe in God … [Netflix] haven’t said anything to us like, ‘Maybe we should stop making the special available.’ They support freedom of speech, Fábio Porchat, via ‘Variety’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MortuaryMercs

Mercs RT @GlobalGrind: Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus https://t.co/MThWq0IMDa 13 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus https://t.co/MThWq0IMDa 14 hours ago

KidComet2

Kid*Comet Millions Sign Petition For Netflix To Remove Show That Depicts Jesus As Gay - https://t.co/rWb0Lin8jv 23 hours ago

SharonKPIX

Sharon Chin RT @KPIXtv: Millions of people have signed a petition for Netflix to immediately remove a Brazilian film that depicts Jesus as a gay man. h… 2 days ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Millions of people have signed a petition for Netflix to immediately remove a Brazilian film that depicts Jesus as… https://t.co/BanOjwhYbQ 2 days ago

Juffsine

Josephine Khoury Regardless of the religious denomination you follow, you’ll understand the hurt and outrage this netflix series wil… https://t.co/uFR9mWFjPy 3 days ago

buzzdotie

Buzz.ie Over 1.8 million people have signed a petition calling for Netflix to remove a Christmas comedy special which depic… https://t.co/OABk4E2VR3 5 days ago

Berae

ብሬ! Netflix depicts Jesus Christ as homosexual. @netflix @NetflixUK Netflix: Especial de Natal porta dos fundos - Sign… https://t.co/FHI9FSXSdr 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.