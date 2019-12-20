Pet of the Week: Happy & Holidays



Tweets about this Kevin Davis RT @IvankaTrump: Can’t Miss WINS this Week: 🇺🇸 Pay raise for our troops 🇺🇸 Space Force launched 🇺🇸 Paid Leave for Federal Workers 🇺🇸 +550… 3 seconds ago Teresa Callis What an amazing and BUSY week!! Happy holidays from my family to yours! Happy New Year, and I’ll see you in 2020!!… https://t.co/9rT1sNxcCm 26 seconds ago Southside Mustangs Check out Southside News - Happy Holidays! Enjoy your time with friends and family! We had a great week! https://t.co/vNZQfrRwJv 33 seconds ago Randy Williams RT @marsha_vivinate: Happy Holidays! Have a Merry Silver Christmas!! This was an historic week. A man who occupies the White House illegiti… 35 seconds ago V. R. Craft all this time, so happy fucking holidays to me. This is a client who generally pays well for the $15 blog posts I w… https://t.co/TyneBrr4Xl 39 seconds ago