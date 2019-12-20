Global  

Chico State President surprises students studying for finals

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
The President of Chico State had a special surprise for students crunching for their finals.
The president of chico state delivered more than just education guidance to students this week - it's a a chico state tradition and this week - president gayle hutchinson took time out to deliver snacks to students studying in meriam library for finals.

President hutchinson wished students good luck on their exams as finals week comes to an end - today - and many students head off for the holiday break.

Spring semester starts january 2nd,




