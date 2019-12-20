Global  

Sofia Vergara In Talks With NBC About 'America's Got Talent' Judge Spot | THR News

The 'Modern Family' star huddled with the network on Wednesday about possibly filling one of two vacant chairs on the summer series, among other projects.
