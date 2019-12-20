Hometown Tours - The Castle Jewelry and Pawn

You right after the break you c1 3 lisa: hey guys, we are here in lexington for our hometown tours and we are at the castle, big discounters of diamonds, fine jewelry, rolex rogers, and i am here with miss hillary block.

She's the vice president of the castle.

Welcome to the show.

Hillary block: good morning lisa, how are you doing?

Lisa: i am doing great.

How are you?

Hillary block: i'm wonderful.

Thank you for stopping in this morning.

Lisa: thank you.

And merry christmas.

Hillary block: merry christmas.

Lisa: we're talking about christmas today because you all have such a wonderful selection.

Hillary block: a huge selection.

Lisa: so let's talk about maybe stocking stuffers and all the different variety of items that you have.

Hillary block: yes.

Yes.

Absolutely.

So let me tell you a few of the main ones.

So if you're really starting with people who are kind of getting into jewelry a little bit younger, one of my favorite gifts is actually our floating heart pendant.

It starts at a whole $29 it's sterling silver and it's perfect, pop it in their stocking, they'll love it.

Hillary block: we have a ton of pre wrapped boxes for him.

And then a another gift.

I know a lot of people love down in steads.

I have a pair of myself and i'm a huge fan of them.

They go with everything, but did you know we can start at $79.

Lisa: for diamond studs?

Hillary block: yes, yes.

Diamond studs.

Lisa: wow.

Nice.

I love them.

Hillary block: yes, we have them in princess cut and we also have them in round cut.

So you do have a huge selection on that, which i think is awesome.

Lisa: wonderful.

Hillary block: and we go all the way up to four carat diamonds.

If you want to come over here.

We have a huge selection of a bunch of our gemstones, a ton of our diamond earrings and stuff like that.

And honestly, you can't go wrong with it.

I have a few pair of myself and i wear them 24 seven.

Lisa: you have a huge selection and we have much more to talk about what we do.

So i'm going to go ahead and send it back to the staff.

I'm going to do some shopping and you'd have to join us