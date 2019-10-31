Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fun DIY Projects for Kids During Winter Break

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:19s - Published < > Embed
Fun DIY Projects for Kids During Winter Break

Fun DIY Projects for Kids During Winter Break

When your kids are on break during the winter, it may be a little tricky to keep them entertained and their minds stimulated.

The weather might not be great outside, and 8 hours of TV or video games aren&apos;t the answers... so what&apos;s a parent to do?

Joining us with fun DIY STEAM activities your kids will love is Sarah Vanderkooy from Creative Ramblings!

For more information on Sarah and instructions on how to make the Calm Down Jar and DIY Lava Lamp, visit CreativeRamblingsBlog.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Keeping kids safe for winter break fun [Video]Keeping kids safe for winter break fun

We&apos;re talking with the experts about keeping kids safe during their winter break.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Create Thankful Moments with Turkey Art [Video]Create Thankful Moments with Turkey Art

A fun and easy Thanksgiving craft to do with the kiddos.

Credit: TPSY     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.