Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment

The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter.

In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.., Nancy Pelosi, via letter.

The State of the Union is scheduled for February 4 in the House of Representatives.

The invitation comes the same week the Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach Trump.

The president was impeached on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A trial and a vote in the U.S. Senate is the next step in the process.

When that will begin is unknown because Pelosi has not signaled when she will send the articles to the senate
